Submitted by Janice Lamattina
St. Simons Rotary awarded five scholarships to graduating high school students to assist them in continuing their education. For more than 65 years, this Rotary Club has awarded four-year scholarships to Glynn County seniors after a several months long process involving applications, submission of test scores, GPAs and interviews. On acceptance of their scholarship, the students — accompanied by their proud parents — addressed the St. Simons Rotary meeting and shared their education and career goals which included pediatric cardiology, cyber security, marketing, veterinarian specializing in endangered species and pediatric oncology.
Pictured are the recipients Morgan Dunn of Brunswick High School from left; Mackenzie Morgan of Frederica Academy; Gabrielle “Breezy” LaChance of Glynn Academy; Jordan McClinton of Glynn Academy and Keeta Moore of Glynn Academy.