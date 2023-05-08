Submitted by Pamela Hamilton
Each month, Heather Kellen, Rotary Governor District 6920, has given the “Sledgehammer Award” to a Rotarian that has broken molds and gone above and beyond to serve the district. The Rotarian of the Year will be chosen from those monthly winners and will be announced at the District Conference in September.
The St. Simons Rotarians have so far scored three winner/nominations: October, Leslie Mattingly, district newsletter editor, “communicator;” March — Joe Leek, district webmaster, “collaborator;” May — Beverly Trainor, assistant governor, MAP chair and human trafficking chair, “legislator.” Pictured are Beverly Trainor, from left, Leslie Mattingly and Joe Leek.