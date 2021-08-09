Submitted by Janice Lamattina
Past Rotary International District 6920 Governor Steve Barnes recently presented multiple awards for exceptional achievement and support of Rotary International efforts at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of St. Simons. Most notably, Gus Hernandez, a local member since 2008, was recognized for his significant contributions to the Rotary Foundation and helping grow its efforts around the world. He was recognized as a Major Level 2 Donor.
Additional achievement awards were presented to the club for its efforts with Interact (Glynn Academy), Rotoract (College of Coastal Georgia) and Outstanding Military Support presented to the Club and Susan Imhoff for “Taps at Twilight,” an annual community event held on Memorial Day.
Pictured are Past District Governor Steve Barnes, left, and Gus Hernandez, St. Simons Rotary Major Level 2 Donor Recipient.