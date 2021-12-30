Submitted by Janice Lamattina
A member of St. Simons Rotary, Gus Hernandez, was presented with the Promise Crystal, recognizing him as a Level 2 Major Donor to the Rotary International Foundation. Since joining Rotary in 2008, Gus and his late wife, Barbara, have made significant contributions to the Foundation. The Promise Crystal award is a rare honor, presented to only a few members.
Pictured are Chip Lewis, St. Simons Island Rotary foundation chair, from left; Hamsa Thota, District 6920 foundation chair, Gus Hernandez, Joe Leek, St. Simons Island Rotary President.