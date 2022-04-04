Submitted by Janice Lamattina
Fourteen students from across southeast Georgia were recently hosted by the St. Simons Island Rotary in the Eastern Zone competition for the Preston Johnson Speech Contest.
A large crowd of family and friends gathered to support the speakers who presented a talk on either the Rotary theme of “Serve above Self” or the Rotary 4-Way test. The event was coordinated by Jan Horadan, district speech chair, and St. Simons Rotary chair Jim Kielt. Judges were James Clifton, Fred Griffith and Mark Podlin. In addition to receiving a monetary award, the winner, Griffin Lee, will also attend the district conference in Augusta where he will present his winning speech. The winners are pictured Griffin Lee, first place, from Glynn Academy, from left; Nathan Hayes, second place, of Effingham County High School; and Ali Murphy, third place, of Glynn Academy.