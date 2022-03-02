Submitted by Jim Kielt
St. Simons Rotary Club had students from four area high schools enter the Preston Johnson speech contest.
There was a total of nine participants this year from Brunswick High School, Frederica Academy, Glynn Academy and Heritage Christian Academy.
Students had to research and learn about Rotary, then share three minute speeches about the organization. The top two winners from each Rotary club in our district will compete in the Zone competition held this year in St. Simons on March 26.
Pictured are Jim Kielt, contest coordinator, from left; Nicholas Moore, third place winner of $250 scholarship from Brunswick High School; Rebekah McKinnon first place winner of $1,000 from Glynn Academy; Joe Leek, St. Simons Rotary president; and Katelyn Pittman, second place and winner of $500 from Brunswick High.