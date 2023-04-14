Submitted by Pam Hilton
St. Simons Rotarian Jim Kielt hosted the Eastern Zone competition for the Rotary Preston Johnson Speech Contest at the Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Club.
Thirteen high school students from clubs in Rotary District 6920 competed. Each gave a three-to-four minute speech.
The first place winner was Amiyah Elam from Ware County High School. She will present her talk at the annual Rotary District Conference in April and receive a $1,000 award.
Pictured are Jim Kielt, contest coordinator, from left, Nathan Hayes from Effingham High School, third place; Amiyah Elam from Ware County High School first place; and Rebekah McKinnon from Glynn Academy second place.