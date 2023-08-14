The St. Simons Rotary Club recently hosted Timothy Jamieson, radiation oncologist, who was instrumental in bringing the CyberKnife M6 robotic radiosurgery system to the area. He has developed one of the busiest CyberKnife centers in the country, treating approximately 500 patients annually. Jamieson explained that the CyberKnife is most commonly used to treat lung, prostate and breast cancers with usually 1-5 treatments instead of taking weeks. Because the treatment targets only the area of the tumor, it causes less radiation to the heart, skin and other organs and has fewer side effects. It can also be used to treat brain and liver cancers. Jamieson is pictured.
St. Simons rotary hosts radiation oncologist
- Pamela Hamilton
