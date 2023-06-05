Submitted by Pamela Hamilton
The St. Simons Island Rotary Club recently hosted Mike McKinney and Tilman Blakely, co-founders of Glynn County’s Parkinson’s Disease Support Group.
It is a free support group for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their families. It offers an avenue for patients, caregivers and families to share information about symptoms, struggles and the latest treatment options.
The support group meets on the first Thursday of the month at the St. Simons United Methodist Church, with monthly caregiver meeting at Memory Matters and twice weekly adaptive fitness sessions at The Club on St. Simons Island. For details, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
Pictured are Tate Simpson, president of the St. Simons Island Rotary Club, from left; Mike McKinney, support group co-founder; Judy Smith, assistant; Tilman Blakely, support group co-founder.