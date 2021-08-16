081621_Seafarers donation

Submitted by Janice Lamattina

A member of St. Simons Rotary recently made a $10,000 donation to the International Seafarers’ Center, exemplifying the Rotary motto of “Service above Self.” Servicing seafarers from more than 70 countries annually, the Center’s services include facilitating local shopping trips, transportation to doctors and dentists, COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with SGHS, free clothing and more.

Pictured are Kern Baker, club director, presenting donation to Vicki West, executive director International Seafarers’ Center.

