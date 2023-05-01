050123_ssirotary
Submitted by Pamela Hamilton

The Rotary Club of St. Simons Island has supported and sponsored Reading Rockets, a volunteer reading program of the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, for 10 years through its literacy committee.

The committee, currently chaired by Rotarian Kern Baker, recently raised funds to give all Glynn County pre-K and kindergarten kids a “Pete the Cat” book to take home for summer reading.

Pictured are Kern Baker, of St. Simons Island Rotary literacy committee chair, from left; Tate Simpson, president of St. Simons Island Rotary; Jim Kielt, St. Simons Island Rotarian and Reading Rockets volunteer; Georgia Usry Rotarian and Reading Rockets volunteer.

