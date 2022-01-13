Submitted by Janice Lamattina
St. Simons Rotary is now accepting grant applications from local nonprofits. Proceeds from its Meet the RSM Pros provides limited funding to support local charities serving children and their families. Grant applications should focus on health, education, child safety and family welfare. When possible, St. Simons Rotary prefers to help projects that can be completely funded by its contribution or where the club’s grant completes an already funded project.
Organizations seeking to be considered may contact Susan Imhoff at 912-222-5686. Applications and more details are available at www.SSIRotary.org