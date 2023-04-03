Submitted by Pamela Hamilton
St. Simons Rotary Club had students from three area high schools enter the Preston Johnson speech contest.
There were six participants this year with two students each from Heritage Christian Academy, Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy. Students had to research and learn about Rotary then share three minute speeches about the organization. The top two winners from each Rotary Club in the district will compete in the Zone competition held on St. Simons.
Pictured are Jim Kielt, contest coordinator, from left; Rebekah McKinnon, second place winner of $500 scholarship from Glynn Academy; Maci Chasteen, third place winner of $250 from Heritage Christian Academy; Griffin Lee, first place winner of $1,000 from Glynn Academy; and Tate Simpson, St. Simons Rotary president.