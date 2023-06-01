Submitted by Pamela Hamilton
Eight nonprofits organizations of Glynn County were recently awarded grants by St. Simons Rotary Club. All grants will benefit local organizations which focus on children’s health, family welfare, child safety and education. Representatives from each of the eight programs attended to receive the awards and share their plans for the funds.
Pictured are Brittany Swafford, Golden Isles Fellowship of Christian Athletes, from left; Lisa Johnson of Morningstar Children and Family Services; Angie Votsis of Golden Isles Live; Bonnie Duncan of Golden Isles Live; Heather Heath of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities; Allyson Jackson of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities; Julie Tharpe of Memory Matters Glynn; Beth Walker of Glynn County 4-H; Jane Christian of SOAR, Social Opportunities & Active Recreation; and Markisha Butler of Star Foundation of Coastal Georgia.