Submitted by Janice Lamattina
The St. Simons Rotary Club recently awarded four scholarships to graduating high school students to assist them in continuing their education. For more than 65 years, the St. Simons Rotary Club has awarded four-year scholarships to Glynn County seniors after a several months long process involving applications, submission of test scores, GPAs and interviews. On acceptance of their scholarship, the students — accompanied by their parents — addressed the St. Simons Rotary meeting and shared their education and career goals. Pictured are the recipients Morgan Bryant, Brunswick High School, will be studying computer science/cybercrime at Georgia Tech, from left; Abigail Carter, Brunswick High School, will be pursuing theatre/film at the University of West Georgia; Kathleen Walsh, Glynn Academy, will have a double major in neuroscience and music at William & Mary; and James Cruikshank, Frederica Academy, will major in English at Duke.