Submitted by Janice Lamattina
St. Simons Rotary presented seven new membership badges. Red badges are presented to incoming members for the time they will learn about Rotary and become familiarized with the club and its members. Upon completion of the Red Badge Program, members are presented a Blue Badge. Rotary members in good standing who transfer from other clubs are also presented with blue badges. Pictured are Paul White, blue badge, from left; Ashley Tollison, honorary member; Joe Savino, blue badge; Jonna Kerrigan, red badge; Tim Henning, red badge; Jonathan Haney, red badge; President Beverly Trainor; James Sexton, membership chair. Not pictured is Ryan Moore.