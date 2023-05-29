Submitted by Pamela Hamilton
St. Simons Island Rotary Club continued its annual tradition of awarding four-year scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Glynn County. They were selected based on academic excellence, leadership potential and community service.
Applicants went through a process involving submission of test scores, a review of GPAs and interviews.
This year, five scholarships were awarded. On acceptance of their scholarships, the students — accompanied by their parents — addressed the St. Simons Rotary meeting and shared their education and career goals.
The scholarship recipients were, from left, Alexis Alberson, Glynn Academy, will attend Auburn University to study criminal justice, from left; Suzanne Meyer, Glynn Academy, will attend the University of Georgia for journalism; Ryan Walsh, Glynn Academy, Walsh will study math at the University of Notre Dame; Griffin Lee, Glynn Academy, will attend Stanford University to study bioengineering and ecology; Jerlia Brown, Brunswick High School, will attend Georgia Institute of Technology to study biomedical engineering.