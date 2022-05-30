053022_scholarships

Submitted by Janice Lamattina

St. Simons Rotary continued its annual tradition of awarding four year scholarships to area high school seniors.

The 2022 recipients were Maggie Jenkins, Taylor Hammann and Lilly Wood, all of Glynn Academy, and Kate Walbridge of Frederica Academy. Jenkins will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study public policy. Hammann will be pursuing a biology/pre-vet degree at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. Walbridge will attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., to study biology/pre-vet.

Wood will be pursuing a biology/physical therapy degree at the University of Georgia in Athens.

Pictured are Maggie Jenkins, from left, Taylor Hammann, Kate Walbridge and Lilly Wood.

More from this section

Business owner competing against himself

Business owner competing against himself

Southern Tide merchandise comprised about 20% of sales at Fred Rowe’s Gentlemen’s & Lady Outfitters store on St. Simons Island, a fact that did not go unnoticed by corporate.

Glynn Academy celebrates 2022 graduates

Glynn Academy celebrates 2022 graduates

Glynn Academy honored its 2022 graduates Thursday night at Glynn County Stadium. The students entered the stadium two at a time, with the graduates having to hold on to their caps due to the blustery conditions.