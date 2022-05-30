Submitted by Janice Lamattina
St. Simons Rotary continued its annual tradition of awarding four year scholarships to area high school seniors.
The 2022 recipients were Maggie Jenkins, Taylor Hammann and Lilly Wood, all of Glynn Academy, and Kate Walbridge of Frederica Academy. Jenkins will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study public policy. Hammann will be pursuing a biology/pre-vet degree at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. Walbridge will attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., to study biology/pre-vet.
Wood will be pursuing a biology/physical therapy degree at the University of Georgia in Athens.
