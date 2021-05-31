Submitted by Janie Lamattina
St. Simons Rotary recently awarded more than $18,625 in charitable grants to nine Glynn County nonprofits. Among the 21 applications, the recipients were chosen based on services provided for children’s health, education, child safety and family welfare. The organizations were: Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association, Hope 1312, Marshes of Glynn Libraries, Memory Matters, Morning Star Children & Family Services, The Remedy Project, Second Harvest, Social Opportunities & Active Recreation and St. Marks Giving Garden. Pictured are Linda Dorsey of St. Marks Giving Garden; Geri Mullis of the Marshes of Glynn Library; Ally Christianson and Sarah Meyer of Hope 1312; Tate Simpson, St. Simons Island Rotary president nominee; Beverly Trainor of SSI Rotary president; Jane Christian of SOAR; Julie Andrew Tharpe of Memory Matters; Kalista Morton of Second Harvest; and Lisa Johnson of Morning Star Children & Family Services.