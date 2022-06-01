Submitted by Janice Lamattina
Twelve nonprofits of Glynn County were recently awarded grants by St. Simons Rotary Club. Funds were raised at the club’s annual RSM Meet the Pros event and will benefit local organizations which focus on children and family health, safety and education. Grants were presented by Susan Imhoff, chair of the grant committee.
Pictured are Susan Imhoff, from left, Ally Christianson from Hope 1312 Collective; Markisha Butler from STAR Foundation Coastal Georgia; Russ Marane from Golden Isles Youth Orchestra; Steve Temmer and Georgia Kellogg from Centered for Life; Captain Donald Peacock from Lynx Educational Foundation; Julie Tharpe from Memory Matters; Jane Christian from SOAR; Randy Frost from Seaside Summer Enrichment Programs; Yoshi Jones and Serena Fox from House of Hope/Refuge of Love; Heather Heath from GIAHA, grant co-chair Jonathan Haney; Susan Shipman from Christ Church Back Pack Buddies; and Angie Votsis from Golden Isles Live.