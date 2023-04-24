Submitted by Chasity Saudners
Coastal Georgia Pageant Production recently hosted the 2023 Little and Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick pageants were held at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick.
Twenty-eight queens were crowned and will represent the county and local cities. The next pageant will be held Oct. 14.
Pictured on the back row are the St. Simons Wee Miss Navi Bacon being held by Teen Mikss Melanie Murphy, from left, Miss: Sarah Mauney with Baby Miss Gianna DeLeon and Junior Miss: Madelynn Grissom. In front are Young Miss: Marisa Oberry, from left; Little Miss: Vai’Lyn Moses; and Tiny Miss: Shylar Ellis.