Submitted by Chasity Saunders
A local pageant for the 2022 Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Embassy Suites in Brunswick.
The 2021 Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick queens are now preparing to relinquish their titles. The queens have enjoyed their year of volunteering, attending events and serving the community. For more information, contact Chasity Saunders at cgpp123@aol.com.
The 2021 St. Simons queens were Junior Miss Jordin Arrington on the back row from left; Baby Miss Reign Spatcher in Jordin’s arms; Miss St. Simons SeMya Buckley; and Classic Miss Victoria Castro.
On the second row are Young Miss Keyonna Johnson, from left; Little Miss Millie Rae Morgan; Tiny Miss Vai’Lyn Moses and Wee Miss Harper Kate O’Quinn.