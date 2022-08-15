Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held their weekly meeting where Emily, Ellison, executive director of the St. Simons Land Trust, spoke. Ellison told the club about how the land trust was formed and all of the land they have protected from development.
The land trust’s mission is to ensure long-lasting, positive impact on those who currently, and for generations to come, live on and visit the island. This includes providing green spaces, trails, pocket parks and vistas as well as protecting rare ecosystems, maritime forests, shorelines, streams and large tracts of undeveloped land.
Pictured are President Steven Floyd, from left, J.P Thornton, Emily Ellison and Randy Pifer.