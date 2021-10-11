Submitted by Barbara Ryan
The St. Marys Little Theatre will present its 12th annual Haunted History Tour at 6 p.m. Oct. 29. This year’s lineup features haunting storytellers stationed in period costume around eight venues in downtown St. Marys. Venues include the historic Oak Grove Cemetery, Orange Hall and the Goodbread House, among others.
Golf carts will be utilized for those who prefer not to walk the 6-block tour. Upon purchase of a ticket, guests can pick up a map of the tour at Once Upon a Bookseller or St. Marys Welcome Center, and they can begin the tour at any of the eight venues.
Tickets for the tour can be purchased in advance at Once Upon a Bookseller and the St. Marys Welcome Center in downtown St. Marys (cash or check please), or online at StMarysLittleTheatre.com. Advance tickets are $8 and $10 on the day of the event. Groups of 20 or more can get a $2 discount for each ticket.
For more information, call 954-290-9873.