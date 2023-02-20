Submitted by Barbara Ryan
St. Mary’s Little Theatre will host auditions for the upcoming production of the “Savannah Sipping Society” from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys.
Auditioners are asked to prepare a short monologue that might portray their desired character or be prepared to read a provided script. This will be a closed set audition — no spouses, children or friends will be allowed.
The production will be staged on May 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14.
For questions, email Gloria Hurley gloria.m.hurley@comcast.net or call 912-322-2479.