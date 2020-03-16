Submitted by Laura Young
Lisa Dickerson, R.N., BSN, assistant administrator, accepts a basket donated by the Church of Christ in St. Marys. Robin Cooper, Dollie Spivey and Kathleen Long presented a snack basket to be made available to patients’ family members in the surgical services waiting area. The initiative is part of a service project the church’s ladies class have undertaken for nearly two years. They regularly monitor and restock the baskets as needed, providing a welcome refreshment to those waiting on loved ones undergoing surgery.
Pictured are Lisa Dickerson, R.N., BSN, assistant administrator of Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus, from left; Robin Cooper, Dollie Spivey and Kathleen Long, members of the Church of Christ in St. Marys.