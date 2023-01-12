122622_stmarks
Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its weekly meeting with guest speaker Tresena Bowe, development coordinator for St. Mark’s Tower.

St. Mark’s Towers recently celebrated 40 years in Brunswick.

It was established by members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, to serve the need for affordable housing for our older residents. To learn more about St. Mark’s Towers, visit stmarkstowers.com.

Pictured are vice president J.P. Thornton, from left, Tresena Bowe and president Steven Floyd.

