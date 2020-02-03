Submitted by Louisa Nightingale
Hello Goodbuy rounded off the fourth quarter of giving in 2019 by distributing $33,050 to 14 local charities and community organizations bringing the organization’s total donation to $1 million. Pictured are Beth Vanderbeck of Morningstar Children & Family Services; Geri Mullis of Marshes of Glynn Library; Martha Grant of Coastal Animal Rescue Society; Jennifer Douglas and principal Michelle Drew of Altama Elementary School; Jeff Metzger, Karlynn Barnes, Michelle Pitchford and Sharon Mobley of the Risley Annex PTA; Kelley Spaeder of St. Francis Xavier Catholic School; Beth Sutton of Community Seder and Community Sabbath Potluck; Caroline Kittle of Grace House; Michelle Maddox, Melinda Ennis Roughton and Marihelen Newman of Ferst Readers of Glynn County; Heather Heath, Michele Jameson, Jason Umfress and James Laurens of Golden Isles Arts & Humanities; the Rev. Kendall Shaw and Mary Shaw of Gilead Ministry Center; Melissa O’ Halloran of Memory Matters; Denielle Shelton and Diane Bowen of Clean your Plate; and Laura Wallen of ACCESS Program.