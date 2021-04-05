Submitted by Vicki Coolidge
St. James Lutheran Church recently held a yard sale to benefit SHARE (Speech, Hearing and Rehabilitation Enterprises) of Coastal Georgia. SHARE is a non-profit that provides speech therapy, adult day care and rehabilitation for disabled adults on an outpatient basis regardless of the client’s financial ability to pay. The yard sale was spearheaded by members Bob and Nancy Hilton of St. James.
Pictured are Barbara Franklin, left, acting director of SHARE receiving the check from Donna Opalinski, current congregational president of St. James.