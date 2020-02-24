Submitted by Marisol Soler
The 30th International Food Tasters Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Xavier Hall of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. The festival features home cooked dishes from different countries represented by the Council of Catholic Women. The fundraiser supports church projects and various community groups in Glynn County. Pre-sale tickets are $5 for eight tastes or $7 for eight tastes at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance at 405 Howe St., Brunswick, or by calling 912-264-6805 ext. 12.