Submitted by Kelley Spaeder

Five students from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School were presented awards for the Americanism-Patriotism Essay Contest from the Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 248 of Kingsland.

Pictured are Terry Mermann, principal, from left; Mackay Minter, eighth grade; Ella Pfaff, seventh grade second place; Madison Phillips, eighth grade first place; Jenny Bors, seventh grade first place; Rudra Patel, seventh grade third place; Leonard “Ski” Vsetecka, Fleet Reserve Association essay chairperson.

