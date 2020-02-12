Submitted by Kelley Spaeder
The Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 248, of Kingsland, recently awarded St. Francis Xavier Catholic School students in the “What My Vote Will Mean to Me” essay contest. All winners received a certificate and a cash prize. Winning essays have been entered into the next level of competition.
Pictured are Leonard “Ski” Vsetecka, Americanism-Patriotism chairperson, from left, Jack Hunt, Anastasia Barr, Saanvi Dasari, Minter McKay, SFX students, Terry Mermann, Ph.D., principal.