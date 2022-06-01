Submitted by Kelley Spaeder
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School student Ben Spicer was named the state grade level winner for second grade in the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.
Ben is pictured with his award.
They describe themselves as a group of friends riding bikes together. Or “the 70s Club.” Or “a bunch of retired old men chasing each other around Jekyll Island.”
Glynn County commissioners may be on the verge of approving funding for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.
The biggest threat to public safety in the Golden Isles is not the punks who insist on trading gunfire over turf wars, petty feuds and other imagined ills, according to Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste.
The 31st Taps at Twilight drew quite a crowd to Neptune Park on St. Simons Island on Monday in a demonstration of respect for America’s fallen warriors.
The last time a complete archaeology lab operated on the north end of St. Simons Island it resulted in a national park.
Southern Tide merchandise comprised about 20% of sales at Fred Rowe’s Gentlemen’s & Lady Outfitters store on St. Simons Island, a fact that did not go unnoticed by corporate.