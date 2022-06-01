060622_Spicer
Submitted by Kelley Spaeder

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School student Ben Spicer was named the state grade level winner for second grade in the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.

Ben is pictured with his award.

