Submitted by Steven Floyd
Ben Slade, interim director of the St. Simons Island Land Trust (SSLT), recently spoke to the Exchange Club of Brunswick.
Slade told the club about the organization and its mission is to preserve the island’s natural and scenic character. The SSLT was founded in 2000, by a group of residents concerned about the rapid increase in high-density development and congestion on the island.
To learn more about the St. Simons Land Trust, visit their website www.sslt.org.
Pictured are George Barnhill, president, from left, Ben Slade, and Mike Lynch, president-elect.