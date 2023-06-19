Submitted by Pamela Hamilton
Georgia Rotary Student Program (GRSP) student Nanna Rasmussen from Denmark, presented highlights of her academic year to members of the sponsoring club, St. Simons Rotary. Rasmussen has been attending a variety of classes and living on campus at the College of Coastal Georgia.
Since 1946, Rotarians in Georgia have been awarding one year scholarships to international students to learn the culture and take classes in local colleges in Georgia. Students are recommended by a rotary club in their home country. During their year here, the students have local support of host families. A trustee is the liaison between the club and the GRSP office and is the vital link that keeps GRSP running smoothly, making sure that the students are being cared for.
Pictured are Clayton Watson, St. Simon’s Island Rotarian, from left, and one of Nanna’s host families, Rasmussen and Meredith Deal, GRSP trustee and member of the Brunswick Rotary Club.