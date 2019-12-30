Submitted by Mark Hunter
Glynn County Schools Police SRO Lt. Noreen Meeks received the 2019 Georgia Public Safety Award for Valor from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
Lt. Meeks saved a young man from jumping off the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick a few months ago and saved his life. Lt. Meeks used CIT techniques to talk with him to reason with him and was familiar with him as a student in Glynn County schools. She and Department of Natural Resources Game Warden Cassidy Gerstorff grabbed him off the ledge just before he was able to jump.
Pictured are Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, from left, Glynn County Schools (GCSP) SRO Rick Meeks, GCSP SRO Lt. Noreen Meeks and Game Warden Cassidy Gerstorff, GCSP Chief Rod Ellis and DNR Law Enforcement Col. Thomas Barnard.