St. Simons Rotary Club recently hosted Robert “Chief” Bruton as its guest speaker. Bruton, a retired military law enforcement officer and former crisis intervention and victim services counselor, addressed members on how to avoid being a victim of crime. Bruton is owner of American Patriot Range & Gun Club.
Pictured are St. Simons Island Rotary Club past-president Joe Leek, from left, Robert Bruton, Tate Simpson, Rotary president and Beverly Trainor, assistant district governor for Rotary District 6920.