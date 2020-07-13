Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Randy Frost, founder and director of Seaside Summer Enrichment, recently spoke to Kiwanis. Frost is a mental health counselor who has been working with the Anderson Youth Home in Vidalia.
He has founded Seaside Summer Enrichment to work with kids in Glynn County who come from broken or struggling families or foster care. This can negatively impact their emotional growth.
Seaside’s home base is a church, and they meet to do more than recreation. “Angel donors” and sponsors are needed to continue to provide summer camp for the kids. Pictured are Randy Frost, from left; Audrey Gibbons, Kiwanian; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis’ president.