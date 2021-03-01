Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of personal hygiene (toothpaste, deodorant, soap) and canned fruit this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512, ext 110.

Full-service marketing firm celebrates 12 years

Full-service marketing firm celebrates 12 years

It wasn’t long ago that local businesses had to go outside the confines of Glynn County to retain a full-service marketing ad design firm. There were limited choices in the vicinity, which paved the way for h2o creative group to open its doors.

Rain slows Kings Way roundabout construction

Rain slows Kings Way roundabout construction

Several consecutive days of rain earlier this month may have caused slight delays in construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island, but not enough to push the expected completion schedule back.