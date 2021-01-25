Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of canned fruit this week. Donations may be dropped of at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512, ext 110.
