Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of toiletries this week. Donations may be dropped of at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512 ext 110.

