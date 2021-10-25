Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of toilet paper this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512, ext. 110.

Damage delay for last of Golden Ray

Extensive underside damage to the final chunk of shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound will require considerable alterations to the dry dock barge that will haul it away, extending by at least “several days” the removal of the last visible vestige of the Golden Ray in the waters between Jekyll a…

Third day of jury selection sets familiar pattern

A new set of faces on the third day of jury selection produced a familiar pattern — plenty of Glynn County residents with knowledge of, opinions on, and connections to the highly-publicized killing of a Black man by three White men on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Feb…

City celebrates new playground

City celebrates new playground

Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey believes the city has done a poor job in showing voters how the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax can positively impact a community.