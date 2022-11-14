Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of toilet paper this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. They continue to accept frozen turkeys for the holidays. The nonprofit also repurposes plastic and paper grocery bags. They’re always accepting donations of each.
The nonprofit also repurposes plastic and paper grocery bags. They’re always accepting donations of each.
For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512 ext 110.