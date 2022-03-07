Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of oatmeal and cereal this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512 ext 110.

Geoff Cottrill, chief marketing officer with sports entertainment company Topgolf, quickly learned that sometimes leadership means letting those under you do their jobs without interference.

In his last hours on the job Thursday night, GP Cellulose spokesman Randal Morris promised the company on the marsh west of Brunswick would continue to take all complaints about odors seriously and take action.