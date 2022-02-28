Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of children’s snacks (granola bars, pudding and fruit cups) this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512 ext 110.

More from this section

Fire destroys home near Harrington School

Fire destroys home near Harrington School

Fire destroyed the home next door to the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center in the 200 block of South Harrington Road on St. Simons Island before dawn Friday, and a property dispute emerged from the ashes.