Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of children’s snacks (granola bars, pudding and fruit cups) this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512 ext 110.
Glynn County Schools will host its first Literacy Fair on March 5 to spread the love of reading among the community’s families and youth.
Coastal Outreach Soccer will unveil its brand new futsal court in March.
Local banking executive Mike Hodges announced his campaign for the Third District state Senate seat Sunday.
Fire destroyed the home next door to the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center in the 200 block of South Harrington Road on St. Simons Island before dawn Friday, and a property dispute emerged from the ashes.
Glynn County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn will not seek another term on the commission.
Multiple neighborhoods on Frederica Road north of the Lawrence Road intersection will lose water service overnight Tuesday night while the water and sewer lines along Frederica are rerouted.
