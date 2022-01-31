Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of cereal this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512 ext 110.

C.B. Greer hosts 5K to honor former educator

Students at C.B. Greer tossed confetti in the air Saturday as they tore across the starting line in the first ever Jake McHargue Fun Run, renamed for a beloved special education teacher who, students and co-workers said, lit up every life and room.

Community leaders talk math

It’s no secret that math triggers anxiety in some adults, a lack of confidence that is often transmitted from parent to child.

Senate candidate returns to Golden Isles

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black believes it is to a two-candidate race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and a chance to face incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election.