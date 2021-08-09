Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of dish soap this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512, ext 110.

DNR to host Climate Conference on Jekyll

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division will host a Climate Conference this week that will raise awareness of work across the state and identify opportunities to do more to address climate change.

Black makes campaign stop in Golden Isles

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says he is not concerned about the possibility of facing football legend Herschel Walker for the Republican nomination to U.S. Senate in the November 2022 general election.