Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of dish soap this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512, ext 110.
More from this section
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division will host a Climate Conference this week that will raise awareness of work across the state and identify opportunities to do more to address climate change.
Staff members representing the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and Jekyll Island Authority’s conservation department recently added their voices to an ongoing conversation about whether dredging should be allowed in local waters outside of a long-held winter window that protects nesting sea turtles.
Salvors have nearly lifted the massive Section 6 of the wreckage of the Golden Ray entirely out of the water of the St. Simons Sound, Unified Command said Friday.
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says he is not concerned about the possibility of facing football legend Herschel Walker for the Republican nomination to U.S. Senate in the November 2022 general election.
The Pruitts were pleasantly surprised by the warm “welcome back” message they received at Satilla Marsh Elementary’s recent back-to-school celebration.
- School district hosts vaccine clinics for all staff
- Health system offering vaccine clinics, criteria for eligibility expand today
- Links president appointed to state health equity council
- Courts set to resume jury trials
- Lifting of COVID restrictions in other states has commissioners reconsidering alcohol delivery
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Police make an arrest in 3-year-old murder case
- Father, son team carves new tree spirits on St. Simons Island
- BE THE CHANGE: Kwame Brown works to make a difference, donates to Glynn County Schools
- McIntosh Sheriff's Office investigating possible murder-suicide
- Tiny home village construction ongoing
- EMA director announces resignation
- New Altama Elementary set to open for first day of school
- Section 6 rises higher, likely oil source plugged
- Health system, Isles feel the effects of rise in COVID cases
- Movie studio site plan approved
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.