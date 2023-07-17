Southeastern Bank recently created the Edward R. Gray Jr. Memorial Scholarship at College of Coastal Georgia in honor of Gray’s work and strong support of education.
The Edward R. Gray Jr. Memorial Scholarship will benefit students in their junior or senior year at the college who are majoring in accounting or general business with a concentration in finance and who’ve graduated from a high school in the eight-county area served by Southeastern Bank.
Gray served as chair and CEO of Southeastern Bank from 1959 to his passing in 1997 at the age of 70.
Southeastern Bank will also offer internship opportunities for accounting and business majors at the college to help students prepare for future careers in business or finance.
Pictured are Brunswick market President and Senior Vice President of Southeastern Bank Brad Brown, from left, Johnston and Torbert.
When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading, offered at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery by our certified microblading technician, Maryann, may be your next solution. Microblading has grown s…
Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.
Etta Brown has lived in the shadow of the Pinova plant her entire life. The industrial operation over the years provided for her family, shaped the skyline of her memories and until recently was a constant fixture in the city she loves.