Submitted by Laura Young
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently donated an additional $50,000 towards the Health System Foundation’s 20-20 Vision Campaign, for a total contribution of $550,000. The donation helped the foundation surpass its $8 million fundraising goal to help fund the Brunswick Campus Master Renovation and Expansion Project. The project includes 70,000 square feet of new space and renovations to 100,000 square feet of the health system’s current footprint.
Pictured are Bryan Thompson, coordinator for Nunnally House, from left; Krista Robitz, director of development of the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation; Russ Mentzer, president of the health system foundation board of directors; Peggy Tuten, president of Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services at the Brunswick hospital; and Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System.