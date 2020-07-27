Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently presented $1,000 scholarship awards to six graduating high school seniors who served as volunteers at the health system and plan to pursue degrees in the healthcare field.
The recipients are as follows:
Megan Amick, a graduate of Glynn Academy, plans to pursue a nursing or physical therapy career and has enrolled in the College of Coastal Georgia.
Lauren Buie, a graduate of Glynn Academy, aspires to enter medical school and will study biological sciences at the University of Georgia.
Adi Parker, also a graduate of Glynn Academy, plans to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing at Georgia Southern University with the goal of working in pediatrics.
Kamiyah Robinson, a graduate of Brunswick High School, has developed a passion for patient care and has enrolled in the College of Coastal Georgia nursing program.
Briana Gadson, a graduate of Camden County High School, has enrolled in College of Coastal Georgia and plans to study radiologic science.
Tanayja White, also a graduate of Camden County High School, aspires to be a neonatal nurse and is enrolled at Augusta University.